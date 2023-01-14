When Lemuel Gulliver traveled to the land of the diminutive Lilliputians, they were surprised and taken aback by Gulliver continuously looking at his pocket watch. They thought it must be his god and were convinced so when Gulliver told them that he never did anything without first consulting it. And so it was in Jonathan Swift’s 18th century work entitled “Gulliver’s Travels.”
Now if the Lilliputians were around in 21st century America, what would be their take be on the many electronic gadgets which are so prevalent, especially the ubiquitous cellphone? Surely they would agree that these devices are truly our gods because, like Gulliver, we spend an inordinate amount of time consulting the small screen before we do much of anything, such as a set of repetitions at the gym, waiting at traffic stops, even walking oblivious to much that surrounds us. We ignore our fellow beings while sitting in a group, preferring instead the inanimate object which we hold in our hands. It makes one wonder and marvel at the fact that people actually existed and did quite well before this work of progress.