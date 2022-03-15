Just a few years ago, we had a president who threatened our democracy when he attempted to make a deal with Putin that would have stymied Ukraine’s newly elected government from joining NATO. In fact, this president said it might be a good idea if the U.S. left NATO leaving European democracies to fend for themselves. Many of his supporters agreed or said nothing.
Now, many of those same people are saying that we should side with Ukraine to “preserve its freedom” and risk a nuclear conflict with Russia, as well as put up with $4-a-gallon gas. And, closer to home, it was reported that a person of Ukrainian heritage visiting Sea Island was offended by the Russian flag that was part of a G8 summit commemorative display. So the flag was removed. Yet, it took decades of requests from the descendants of enslaved Africans to get local and state governments to remove flags that represented those who wanted to continue the horrors of slavery before many of the flags were removed.
To paraphrase a famous American, there is a certain bitter irony in the picture of this country championing freedom in foreign lands while failing to ensure freedom at home.
Roy Lucas
Brunswick