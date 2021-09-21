According to the Mayo clinic the following factors (co-morbidities) can increase the risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms. People who have several of these other serious health problems are at even higher risk — age, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, kidney and liver disease, lung issues (COPD/Asthma), cancer/blood disorders, weakened immune system and Down syndrome.
Unfortunately, Americans as a lot are in poor health. Many have at least one of the serious risk factors and a significant number have two or more. Talk to your doctor if you have one or more of the serious health conditions and what proactive steps you can take to protect yourself from contracting COVID-19 or some other variant.
Of course, the mantra of the day is, “Get vaccinated.” Interestingly, the FDA in their Aug. 23, 2021, fact sheet for health care providers administering COVID-19 vaccine states: “Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine may not protect all vaccine recipients.”
I believe the public would like to hear from SGHS on this matter of serious risk factors and COVID-19. Specifically, I feel citizens would like to know from hospital administrators how many of the COVID patients admitted to their ICU over the past 20 months had severe risk factors/co-morbidities prior to admittance to the ICU for COVID infection; and of those how many died.
There needs to be a serious discussion how certain lifestyle choices may lead to severe health issues such as a compromised natural immune system. Personally speaking, protecting this powerhouse natural response to disease and illness should be priority No. 1.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island