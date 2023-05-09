There are a numerous issues that you might agree should be addressed by each of us that will vote in next year’s election. These are serious issues all should consider, no matter party affiliation, if any, before stepping into a voting booth. None are trivial.
• Nearly 6 million aliens have entered the United States during the past two years. We don’t know who or where they are or what they are doing.
• Since 2021 the U.S has changed, purposely, from an energy-exporting to an energy-importing country.
• We are currently in process of transferring and unknown number of excellent manufacturing jobs to China. Another tragedy.
• Our military is training on being “woke” rather than protecting the country.
• Russia has invaded a sovereign country with intention to add to its territory.
• Red China is threatening to invade Nationalist China (Taiwan).
• This country has experienced two consecutive years, 2021 and 2022, of serious inflation not experienced since Carter, reducing the value of money by 13%. Your 2021 $10 bill is worth less than $8.70. If your income was $100,000 a year, you lost $13,000 to inflation.
• A number of major U.S. cities are destroying themselves with drugs and crime. Unaddressed homelessness and crime have overwhelmed their ability to recognize or provide solutions.
While this is not all the key issues, it is as many as will fit into 250 words.
LTC Steven Bullock, AUS Ret.