Living a life of service appears to be a lost art in America whereas being wealthy and having the big bucks to throw around is everything.
Imagine spending close to $500,000 to get a spoiled teenager into a premier college, and they still graduate with nothing between their ears. The age of common sense has disappeared and replaced with being politically correct and materialism.
Having strict Irish parents and growing up in Brooklyn during the 1940s made me reject this lifestyle. Nothing lasts forever and the good life back then in Brooklyn and surrounding states disintegrated because people bought into this liberal agenda.
Living in Glynn County for 15 years, many folks see alarming signals threatening our way of life with the past nomination of Stacey Abrams for Governor and people with similar views preaching socialistic values offering a host of free services that were never available to us.
Nothing in life is free and only hard work and perseverance makes it happen but try selling this view. America is $30 trillion in debt and most of our allies are playing us and no one seems to care. World War II is long over and America can no longer pay the freight for Germany and the rest. Trump asked them to help fight ISIS and over 50 percent of our alleged allies refused.
We need to wake up from this bad dream and take control back from a cabal of rich, self-serving politicians we elected. Get it right America. Semper Fidelis.
Kevin Finnerty
Brunswick