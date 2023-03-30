Former President Trump has accomplished something that is extremely rare in American politics: The base of both political parties desperately hope he will be his party’s nominee in 2024.
The Republican Party base desperately want it because they believe he is the only one who can save the country from President Biden’s policies and the Democratic Party base desperately want it because they believe he is the one person in the country that Joe Biden can beat.
Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016 because fewer voters disliked him than Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidency because more people disliked him than Joe Biden.
So, as I currently see it, the 2024 presidential election will likely be decided not by a vote on policy, but on personality. And — like it or not — Donald Trump has become the Hillary Clinton of the Republican Party.
Rather than a noble calling, American politics is now a limbo game of how low you can go.