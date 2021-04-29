American cities are a mess — riot blighted buildings, looted businesses, skyrocketing violent crime (2019/2020 murder rate up 37% in major cities), failing public schools, shrinking economies, unsafe streets/public transit and deficit funding.
Most cities are one incident removed from duplicating the Minneapolis riots. Having managed their police departments to impotence, most departments find themselves powerless to contain midnight looters and arsonists. Unsurprisingly, the midnight absence of law and order is now an integral part of daylight life — carjackings, violent assaults, robberies and shootouts. Every traffic stop carries the potential of a shootout and every police shootout garners national press. Unpoliced public ventures will be safety crapshoots in many cities.
To add fuel to the fires of violence, elected Soros DAs no longer advocate for laws protecting honest citizens. Violent criminals stroll on no-bail releases and prison sentences are reduced or voided. The recidivism “merry-go-round” ensures that our most violent criminals get additional bites from the criminality apple.
2020 was the demise of law and order familiar to most Americans. 2021 will be the year all law and order is redefined by the mobs. With subversive political leadership, most police departments will hemorrhage manpower with little chance of replenishment.
Today’s cities are the products of decades of mindless voters. For years radical voters accepted their bad schools and subsidized economies under reasonable safety. Now they are existing with no police and anarchy, criminality better defined by “The Purge” movies.
Welcome to the anarchy of third world law and order.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island