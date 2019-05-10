We are soon to be 18 years in Afghanistan. That's a trillion dollars and 2,300 American funerals with 20,000 wounded, which we will need to care for over decades. What was that for? And Iraq, who benefited from that?
Now, Trump's agitating for regime-change in Venezuela and Iran. The only thing Congress does expeditiously is fund wars, and the military industrial complex has a lot of say about how we spend our trillions, and our soldiers. Why is that?
We made a deal with Ghaddafi that if he surrendered his nuclear program we wouldn't come after him, so he surrendered and we came after him, and killed him. Don't think that was lost on Kim Jong Un. You think that guy would ever surrender his nukes? The reason we can engage in regime-change wars is that we are layers thick and bristling with armaments. So the other nuke countries — China, India, Pakistan, Russia, North Korea, Israel, Britain, France — will be hanging on to theirs while the U.S. is running regime-change wars all over the planet. Refugees and Muslim corpses, torn-up infrastructure, indefinite American occupations, and what else? Where's the payoff?
Is it any mystery, then, that the richest country in history has crumbling infrastructure, crumbling safety net, crumbling rule of law, crumbling health care, crumbling environment, crumbling education, veterans can't get service, treaties abandoned, economic and military alliances ripped up?
America is an able nation. Let us become more able. America first.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island