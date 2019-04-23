The election of 2016 was both culmination and continuance of four decades of turning our backs on the common good — an ideal that, until we sold it out, had produced the largest and most vibrant American middle class in world history with a vast and sturdy infrastructure and world class education, research and development, Social Security, the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts, Medicare and Medicaid, unemployment insurance, the Interstate Highway System, the Environmental Protection and Clean Air and Clean Water Acts.
Citizens were stakeholders in their own government and had confidence in its institutions, which government was financed in great part by net marginal tax rates on the super wealthy of a 54 percent above a massive base level of income. And there was rule of law.
All these blessings are now going away because our system is corrupt, our conversation profane and our democracy diminished by ignorance and unconfessed errors. Make America great again.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Simons