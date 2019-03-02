We have witnessed one of the most despicable acts by the leaders in Congress that we have ever seen in the history of this country.
The recent vote in the U.S. senate which “rejected legislation to require health care for a child born alive during an abortion,” (as quoted at baptistpress.com/52478/bill) is truly an abomination before our Creator.
This vote was primarily along political lines as “Senators voted 53-44 to bring the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to the floor for a vote on final passage. ... All but three of the chamber’s 47 Democrats voted in opposition.”
The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act not only says a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion is a “legal person” deserving protection. It also mandates that a health care provider give the same degree of care offered “any other baby born alive at the same gestational age.” Under the proposal, an infant who survives an abortion must be admitted to a hospital after the initial treatment. A violation of the measure could result in a fine and/or a prison sentence of as many as five years.
Folks this bill died in the U.S. Senate. Yet we will go to all measures to protect turtle eggs, eagles’ nests, snails, and so on. Nothing wrong with all of that — and Christians should lead the way to protect the environment and life — but it begins with human life. Human life is sacred, God-given, and should be protected.
Craig Hartzog
Brunswick