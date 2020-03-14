The recent veiled threat from China that they could impose pharmaceutical export controls and “plunge America into a sea of coronavirus,” ought to be a stark reminder of the dangers of reliance on foreign sources for the raw materials needed to produce life saving medicines.

This threat came directly from what is described as the mouthpiece of state run media, Xinhua, and would not be given without permission of the Chinese Communist leadership.

This is not “make America great again,” it’s make America self reliant again, and should be a warning against the perils of globalism. Bill and Hillary had much to do with handing over the bulk of the world supplies of uranium to Russia. These are both inconvenient truths and very scary truths.

Richard McBride

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.