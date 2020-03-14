The recent veiled threat from China that they could impose pharmaceutical export controls and “plunge America into a sea of coronavirus,” ought to be a stark reminder of the dangers of reliance on foreign sources for the raw materials needed to produce life saving medicines.
This threat came directly from what is described as the mouthpiece of state run media, Xinhua, and would not be given without permission of the Chinese Communist leadership.
This is not “make America great again,” it’s make America self reliant again, and should be a warning against the perils of globalism. Bill and Hillary had much to do with handing over the bulk of the world supplies of uranium to Russia. These are both inconvenient truths and very scary truths.
Richard McBride
St. Simons Island