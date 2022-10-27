I hope all of you that voted for Basement Joe got what you wanted. A do-nothing career politician on the edge of dementia. America was energy independent. We are the Saudi of natural gas. We did not need to import oil. The strategic reserves are for a national emergency or war. Now we are facing shortages and economic ruin. But rather than start producing our own oil, Joe goes begging from the rest of the world. He is not using this oil for U.S. needs, it’s being sold to others, including China.
The price of gasoline has more than doubled since Joe has taken office. Food and other necessities have increased 25-35%. He has destroyed our military. He’s discharged combat vets for not getting COVID-19 shots. Military recruiting is not happening because no one trusts that he won’t leave them behind, like in Afghanistan.