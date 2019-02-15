Does anyone else believe that they have fallen down the rabbit hole?
Impeachment, a nonstop drumbeat since Nov. 2016, is a daily war chant energized by Mueller’s fantasy that the Russians rigged our election — a smoke screen to protect the Clintons. Our illegal voters didn’t speak Russian, or English for that matter.
Trump panicked the Swamp. The Obama politicized FBI, DOJ and national media became 24/7 attack dogs.
This year’s Speaker of the House has lost her ability to articulate a coherent thought. Her senate counterpart is busy weeding out the sexual predators from his staff. The Virginia Dems are doubling down between two Racists or a Rapist for state leadership. Feinstein’s Chinese spy driver given a walk. The Greens promise no airplanes in 12 years and high-speed rail to Hawaii. Israel is labeled the enemy in the Dems’ House.
With Venezuela collapsing, the Democrats’ socialists are a 24/7 joke on mainstream media with promises of free and green stuff for everybody but the workers.
There is a real world out there, one where ungoverned third-world populations are victims of civil war, criminality, trafficking, starvation, disease, colonial exploitation and overpopulation. The U.N.’s answer is to invade the West and spread the misery. Unfortunately, the West complacently co-operates with falling fertility rates. By century’s end, there will be neither the West nor Israel to kick around.
While Europe’s voters are shifting right, American voters are plowing left, hell bent to duplicate every fatal European deathwish in their cultural suicide.
Maybe the rabbit hole doesn’t look so bad.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island