Regardless of election results, 2023 and 2024 are going to be very difficult, dangerous years for America.
The political rejection of sane law and order, the idiotic urban attrition of policing, the legalization of drugs and the no-bail release of violent criminals promises more record setting violence. Cities are becoming no-go areas as sane citizens reject a “walk on the wild side.” Many cities are drowning in an ever increasing sea of drug-driven homelessness. Taxes to finance $500,000 shelters, free drugs, handouts and costly agencies produce negative results while growing the problem.
Rampaging inflation fueled by endless federal handouts, chased by crushing Fed interest rates has produced an American recession to partner Europe’s cold and dark energy-less winter. Cost of EU electricity has risen tenfold, thanks to the Greta Thunberg crowd, while natural gas is costly (eightfold) and very scarce. Collapsing Western stock markets are endangering pension funds and future savings.
Behind all this progressive lunacy lurks a nuclear-armed Putin determined not to lose his war and a China looking for the opportunity to pounce. There are no more Washingtons or Trumans, and today’s leaders in Washington are dedicated to holding power, getting rich, dividing our society, championing criminality, yielding our southern border to Cartels, poisoning our youth with fentanyl and betraying our military. Inner city education with its history of failures continues to produce more grist for the welfare mills with indoctrination, not education. America doesn’t need foreign enemies, our homegrown are doing a great job.