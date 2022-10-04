Regardless of election results, 2023 and 2024 are going to be very difficult, dangerous years for America.

The political rejection of sane law and order, the idiotic urban attrition of policing, the legalization of drugs and the no-bail release of violent criminals promises more record setting violence. Cities are becoming no-go areas as sane citizens reject a “walk on the wild side.” Many cities are drowning in an ever increasing sea of drug-driven homelessness. Taxes to finance $500,000 shelters, free drugs, handouts and costly agencies produce negative results while growing the problem.

More from this section