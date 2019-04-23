We are a pure joke as a country because we do not believe in anything, much less the tons of divided, nuanced crap that fills our day.

What do we actually believe? In God? Your God? My God? Anything? If your answer is not perfectly clear, we remain lost.

We had a rental apartment in Rome for 12 years, and the Padre would manually sweep the sidewalk every morning — for his average 14 St. Dorotea Parisioners. That Padre believed, and I believed in Him.

I pray that we (USA) will come to believe in something.

Don Daleen

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.