We are a pure joke as a country because we do not believe in anything, much less the tons of divided, nuanced crap that fills our day.
What do we actually believe? In God? Your God? My God? Anything? If your answer is not perfectly clear, we remain lost.
We had a rental apartment in Rome for 12 years, and the Padre would manually sweep the sidewalk every morning — for his average 14 St. Dorotea Parisioners. That Padre believed, and I believed in Him.
I pray that we (USA) will come to believe in something.
Don Daleen
St. Simons Island