I want to express my concern at the approach being taken by the Unified Command on dismantling the Golden Ray.
I am a retired engineer with a reasonable amount of common sense. I do not pretend to be a marine salvage expert. It appears that the approach of trying to beak up the ship pulling large anchor chains is doing more damage to the VB 10,000 crane than to the Golden Ray.
When the ship first overturned, I did a YouTube search and found a video of the Salvage of the Tricolor another overturned car carrier by a Dutch crew in the English Channel. While there are many similarities there is a significant difference. Instead of trying to brute force tear the ship apart with an anchor chain, the Dutch Crew used a cutting cable to saw through the ship. They had more severe sea conditions and weather but were able to complete the job in a reasonable time frame.
I urge the Unified Command to look at an alternative approach since their progress is slow, and they seem to be destroying their own equipment faster than the ship.
Chuck Diefenderfer
Jekyll Island