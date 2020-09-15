These are Trump’s recorded words to Woodward “This is deadly stuff. You just breathe the air and that’s how it is passed. This is deadly stuff.”
Yet Trump continues to hold indoor and outdoor rallies where the majority of his supporters refuse to wear masks. He is saying the U.S. has rounded the corner in defeating the virus. This is not true.
Short of a vaccine, the only thing that will help turn the corner is for all Americans to wear masks. Trump supporters don’t you know that being part of mass gatherings without a mask only gives the virus oxygen to spread and may kill you or those you love. It is patriotic to wear a mask. If you want to make America great again, wear a mask.
Lil White
St. Simons Island