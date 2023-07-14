Recently there was the down-home piece by Terry Dickson and ice cream and also an editorial regarding the possible replacement of journalists with artificial intelligence. Let’s put this in perspective, how could AI explain the feeling of your first dip in a swimming pool, the touch one gets from a grandmother’s hug or the taste one gets from coffee ice cream. AI can write all the words it can conjure up and not get anywhere near in description of the real thing one experiences. AI, write all you want about passion and love. But until you experience it, it is only words. AI will never know the joy that comes from living with the one I am married to now in our 72nd year. So, AI, much success to you in your efforts to replace the human feeling, emotion and experience, but leave the real parts of life to us.
John Williams