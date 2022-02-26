Regarding today’s (Feb. 25) excellent editorial regarding HB 932 offering in-state tuition to Afghanistan refugees, this is good policy that will benefit Georgia, but it doesn’t go far enough.
We have refugees here from the drug and gang wars in Central America and their labor contributes much to our local economy. Some have lived years in Brunswick and are graduates of local high schools, but are nevertheless required to pay out-of-state tuition if they, for example, want to attend the College of Coastal Georgia.
The current punitive policy needs to be changed to allow all residents who have lived in Georgia for one year or more to pay in-state tuition. Please contact your representative to encourage expansion of HB 932 to include all qualified residents in addition to refugees from Afghanistan.
Raymond Miller
St. Simons Island