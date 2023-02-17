Maybe I’m just old-fashioned. I believe protecting our minor children from harm is an ethical imperative on the part of all adults. Recently introduced Senate Bill 141 would prohibit surgeries or procedures that remove any healthy or non-diseased body part or tissue on transgender minors. It also blocks puberty blockers, gender-affirming hormone therapy or surgery and prohibits our school systems from encouraging students to tell parents they are uncomfortable with their gender.
In case anyone has missed it, this current twisted and perverted social culture is out to capture the hearts, minds and very souls of our impressionable youth. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand the reasons behind the horrifying statistics the CDC just came out with. In 2021, 70% of LGBT students said they were persistently sad or hopeless and 20% reported attempting suicide. Fifty-four percent of these same youths had poor mental health symptoms in the past 30 days.