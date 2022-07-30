In the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”, there is a line spoken near the end: “I’ve been saving this money for a divorce, if’n I ever get married.”

What a forward-looking view of the experiment of marriage and its possible outcome. When Sen. Chuck Schumer stated on Nov. 3, 2020, just after the Democrat’s election win, “We will now transform America.” Is this what he had in mind — inflation and a recession — and was he fully prepared for the results as our lady in the movie was? I think not.

