In the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”, there is a line spoken near the end: “I’ve been saving this money for a divorce, if’n I ever get married.”
What a forward-looking view of the experiment of marriage and its possible outcome. When Sen. Chuck Schumer stated on Nov. 3, 2020, just after the Democrat’s election win, “We will now transform America.” Is this what he had in mind — inflation and a recession — and was he fully prepared for the results as our lady in the movie was? I think not.
No there was no forward thinking of the results of the experiment of solar and wind, and that its potential would never exceed more than 6% of the overall need, or that, in shutting down our petroleum production when dependency presently is at a high level, would not cripple the nation and the economy. The idea that all America will be driving electric cars by 2030 is folly. I’ll put an electric motor in my car when Air Force One has electric engines (it ain’t gonna happen).
I look at this government’s management and failure to anticipate this outcome by reflecting on another movie entitled, “Dumb and Dumber”!