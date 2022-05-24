In the industrial world, management is proactive, not reactive, and they understand the basic economics of supply and demand.
Company managers spend considerable time evaluating what crises might occur and go through all the scenarios to prevent them. The current government seems to only be reactive and deal with problems after they become a crisis. Good examples of this are withdrawing from Afghanistan without a withdrawal plan, sending out billions in stimulus money without having the software security to prevent international crooks from scamming hundreds of billions and not dealing with delivery problems like a shortage of baby food until they become a crisis. Once a crisis occurs it takes time and more money to correct it.
Most business managers had a basic economics course and understand that to manage well you need to consider supply and demand, not just demand the way this administration has. You can’t continue to spend money that isn’t there and spend billions to subsidize the manufacturing of electric vehicles while trying to stop the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Our electrical grid is already stressed and having brownouts. It also can’t be done if wind and solar are the only sources of green energy. Doing a simple engineering study would have found that electrical power usage in 2021 was 3,930 terawatt hours, 62% produced by fossil fuel. Replacing the fossil fuel using wind and solar will never be achieved and will take about 1% of our remaining land and cost trillions of dollars. A slow transition should be planned.
Brian Blue
St. Simons Island