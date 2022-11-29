Regarding the letter about St. Simons losing its beauty, I haven’t been here as long as Ms. Justice, nor do I necessarily agree with her proposed solution, but I absolutely agree with the opinion and sentiment she puts forth. From where I sit, our elected officials have done nothing to very little to preserve the beauty of the island or take the best interests of the residents into account. I find the continuing approval of additional housing on an island with a finite, antiquated and virtually inextensible infrastructure to be an egregious dereliction of their duties as elected officials.

I suspect Ms. Justice is right — it all comes down to whose palm is get greased or who has the financial resources to influence and intimidate these people. It’s a sorry commentary with long term negative consequences for the island and its residents.

