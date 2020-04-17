I’ve been following the articles in The Brunswick News about the killing of a young man in our community, Ahmaud Arbery, and I am deeply concerned. According to the articles, two white men chased a 25 year old black man down the street in their pick up truck, and one of them shot and killed him.

Everything else being reported is the story given by the two men responsible, and even their own story in no way exonerates them from blame. They admit what they did.

Yet, somehow no arrests were made when the killing occurred in February and none have been made yet. This, in a county that routinely and disproportionately jails black men for much lesser offenses. It’s almost impossible to imagine that if two black men had chased down an unarmed white boy and shot him in Glynn County, no charges would have been made.

It is imperative that District Attorney Tom Darden and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation do everything in their power to make sure this case does not become just another in this country’s long, brutal history of white self-appointed vigilantes murdering black men with impunity.

Roxane George

Brunswick

