Attractive communities do not happen by accident; cities have the authority to create enforceable standards for development. The city of Brunswick must act now to prepare its zoning ordinances for the wave of development that is coming. Recent articles regarding the development of the newly annexed parcel on U.S. 17 foretell the coming of the lowest common denominator of development — clear-cutting the entire site, constructing multiple identical buildings surrounded by loads of asphalt, punctuated by small trees in tiny landscape islands. It’s cheap, quick and profitable in the short term; 20 years from now it will be just another old, tired apartment complex.
Imagine instead a marsh front project nestled under the tree canopy, a mixture of buildings of different sizes and heights, commercial and residential, with shaded parking lots and winding drives. Quality design that would fetch top dollar and retain its value for decades. By utilizing the city design standards instead of trying to avoid them, a property owner can develop a successful and profitable project that would contribute to the city’s long term economic health. Instead, developers are clearly signaling design standards be damned — as evidenced by the quote “we have every right ... to take down every tree.” Having the right to do something doesn’t make it the right thing to do. And as “The Federalist Papers” wisely recorded “if men were angels, no government would be necessary.”