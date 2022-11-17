After reading the editorial on Nov. 12, I can’t help but think of how little Georgians think of voting by mail. California isn’t the only state still tallying ballots. Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Oregon allow mail-in balloting. They also have different cut-off dates for when ballots have to be received, as long as they are post-marked for Nov. 8. Alaska uses ranked-choice voting and has unique logistics problems to overcome as well.
Georgia has made absentee voting more difficult since 2020. And Cobb County proved requesting an absentee ballot is no guarantee of getting one when it was discovered that 1,000 absentee ballots never got mailed out on the Friday before Election Day. In total, 271 voters cancelled their absentee ballots and voted in-person during early voting, but others weren’t able to.