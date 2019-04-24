Perhaps the latest traffic accident that closed F.J. Torras Causeway and inconvenienced an untold number of residents, commuters, school children, workers and visitors can be a catalyst to correct a serious design flaw. The causeway barrier was installed with inadequate rerouting, turn-around and lane reconfiguration capabilities. There are safer and more flexible ways to be safe.
County commissioner and local insurance agent Bob Coleman championed the ill-conceived, perhaps quixotic, causeway barrier. If the January 2019 insurance fraud indictment is proven justified, then the barrier isn’t the only bad idea he had. Besides the barrier being ugly and a trash catch-all, the poor terrapins and turtles are confused when crossing the road. So much for pointing fingers — Coleman isn’t our first politician with ill-conceived ideas and possible legal entanglements.
Maybe Commissioner Murphy will take on the assorted, potential causeway problems like he did Neptune’s trees. Murphy fathered a common sense solution in months. Leadership with a clear head and lots of meetings then quotes from a good ole boy tree trimmer, a former Dawg extension agent, a Savannah fencing arborist and a fellow from the oldest city in Florida to solve the riddle so our commissioners could direct Dave Austin to contract the Lippi solution to git ‘er done.
Without going out on a limb, there are safer and more flexible ways to have center dividers on the causeway. Here’s to another common sense solution.
Taylor Reynolds
Brunswick