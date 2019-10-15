I am writing to express my views about proposed changes to the Glynn County Courthouse.
According to news reports, it appears that the proposed plan would involve fencing the historic courthouse and the current courthouse and having a remote security point that the public would have to pass through before entering either of the buildings.
I certainly recognize that there are serious security issues with the current buildings. Security is very important, but so are function and accessibility. I believe that a solution should be found which does not make entry into the courthouse like entering a high security prison.
Public buildings should be easily accessible to the public. This needs to be considered by the county commission early in the design process rather than after large expenditures are made for a less-than-optimal design.
Walter Adams
Brunswick