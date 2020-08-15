Fear of world-ending ignorance will be the beginning of our wisdom. We lost a quarter-billion people violently to pathological belief systems over the 20th Century, so we must value truth over power, understanding over judgment, ideas over identity, listening over talking.
Nobody much cares who thinks what. What can you show? Are you competent? It matters not whom you condemn or condone if you are not competent. Competence transcends all save compassion. Competence consistently produces improvement in conditions regardless of circumstances. Think of competent people you have known, people who make things go right and are surrounded with high-morale associates. Few will come to mind and certainly not our president.
Everybody’s policies are incompetent. The radical left historically fails as it tends to be humorless, ideologically possessed, and divide the world into groups — oppressor and oppressed — while attacking reason and civility as “servants of oppression.” Not competence: power.
Shareholder capitalism historically lies and corrupts government, creating wealth by trampling higher wages and the rule of law, by wreaking environmental holocaust without recompense. Not ethics but bloodless expediency.
Nationalism — Trumpism — historically fails because it embraces Christian Fascism. Not faith, hope, and charity, but arrogance, resentment, and deceit; not based on competence, but on loyalty. Dr. Fauci is historically competent, and as such must be discredited.
Absent ethics, all systems tend toward tyranny. Ethics is that set of decisions that allow the least unnecessary suffering in the world. Personal sacrifice, anyone?
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island