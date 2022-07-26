Two letters on addressing the withdrawal of abortion rights were recently submitted for attention.
Christy Rainey thinks pregnancy care centers are the answer. Perhaps she is unaware that, despite these sham centers being around for years,
Georgia has one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the country. In addition, we are the 32nd in infant mortality. Black women fare even worse and are 3.3 times more likely to die from pregnancy related complications. It’s cruel to force women to remain pregnant in a state where eight rural hospitals have closed in the past 10 years.
Although the Federal Government will fund 90%, the state is one of only 12 in the nation that refuses to expand Medicaid. Ms. Rainey seems more interested in turning women into incubators than to allow them to determine the direction their lives will take.
As for Ron Scarbro I take offense to his insulting, misogynistic suggestions. Keep our clothes on? You keep your clothes on sir. There is more than one person involved. Use protection? Apparently the gentleman doesn’t know that no birth control is foolproof. His third suggestion is adoption.
Obviously he doesn’t know that there are over 11,000 kids in foster care in Georgia already waiting for homes. It’s obvious Ron, like most men, is completely ignorant about women’s bodies, birth control and the real world problems of unwanted pregnancies. He again proves the point I’ve made for years. If men could get pregnant, abortion would be available at every Jiffy Lube.
Jeanne Kane
St. Simons Island
