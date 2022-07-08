This is in response to the letter in the Tuesday, July 5, edition, “Government should provide for pregnancies.” The young ladies who you believe will be forced to raise unwanted children have other options.
The first option is to keep their clothes on. The second is to use protection if they insist on having sex. If they do have sex and get pregnant, consider this. The third option is really the best. Adoption. There are couples all over this country who would love to adopt these unwanted babies. Rather than kill these babies, why not put them up for adoption? There is help and information available for anyone who wants it. Surely these are better options.
Ron Scarbro
St. Simons Island