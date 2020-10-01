The battle over the right to choose continues even though it was settled in the 1970s. The religious right, Georgia legislature, Brian Kemp and President Trump have decided that it is their business what girls/women do in the most private of venues. No one gave these people the authority to legislate morality.
The pro-choice position is nearly always presented as pro-abortion. That is not what that means. It simply means that a woman has the right to decide. These decisions are not a function of any government, federal or state.
When the mother has inadequate income, is a teenager, is/was a drug abuser or has/had any other “questionable” behaviors, it is highly unlikely that the child will be placed in a permanent home. Every attempt is being made to remove Medicaid benefits, SNAP or any other safety net.
Georgia insists women/girls bear the child but has no interest in long term care of that child. There is a huge deficiency of foster homes, children go to sleep hungry in Brunswick. It is patently obvious that the paternal side of this issue is completely ignored.
Trump wants to put a young, pro-life woman on the Supreme Court before anyone can stop him. So far, the Republican “leadership” has categorically backed Trump even when he is ethically, if not morally, wrong. Where are their ethics? This is a religious and moral issue not a government issue.
Diane M. Elder
Brunswick