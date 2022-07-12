Responding to Ron's response to Melinda Ennis-Roughton's letter. Or simply my letter.
Abortion is not about "unwanted children,” nor is it “anti-family” or “anti-adoption.” Abortion is about healthcare first and foremost. It is used by thousands of physicians around the country when faced with medical decisions. Women are not having virgin pregnancies that magically materialize. Pregnancy is a scientific occurrence and often a complicated one so proper medical care is essential.
Now women and their physicians are not protected by federal law on this often hazardous journey. If people are really “pro-family” why are over 11,000 kids in foster care in Georgia and more maternal deaths occur here than any other state? All this pro-life rhetoric is disingenuous and dangerous.
When HB 481 is reinstated into law here in Georgia, the pro-life movement will have enforced no abortion after six weeks and endangered our mothers and families. What will our women, teens and children do then? Will crime suddenly disappear? Will poverty go away? Will teen pregnancy vanish? Will men suddenly take responsibility for the 54% of abortions by single mothers?
“More evil gets done in the name of righteousness,” MLK Jr.
From someone who has suffered five miscarriages and adopted three children
Sarah Engen
Brunswick