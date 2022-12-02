Each year many Georgians reach the age, either 62 or 65, which exempts a portion of their pension income from Georgia state income taxes. By doing so, their taxable income is lowered to a certain amount which means they no longer have to pay the school taxes. This makes up the largest portion of the total property taxes.
If property taxes are abolished then why continue the exemptions? If property taxes are abolished, someone will come up with the bright idea to eliminate these income exemptions which will astronomically increase Georgians’ taxable income all in an effort to pay less property taxes. Many people retire to Georgia because of these very exemptions.