I would like to address my concern to all of your readers, but especially to those who are seniors and AARP members.
In the June issue of the AARP Bulletin, the “management” on page 3 announced AARP’s support of the San Francisco Pride Celebration and Parade to be held in late June. My suspicion/hope is that most AARP members like myself do not support this type of un-Godly and immoral event and do not wish to have their dues go to support it.
I do think that I understand individual rights and the freedom of individuals or groups to exercise those rights. But, at the same time, there seems to me to be no reason that a large, powerful organization like AARP should support an event that its membership disapproves of.
Yes, I have contacted AARP by email to express my view. Now, I encourage other AARP members to contact them too. Contact information is on page 44 of the same issue.
“Wank” Davis
St. Simons Island