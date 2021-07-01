Recently my wife poised a “what if” scenario to me. She said there are political pundits who have indicated that when the findings of the Arizona election audit of the 2020 presidential election are forthcoming some form of feint or deception or invasion of space creatures from Mars will occur to shift focus off of the audit.
If intrigue is your cup of tea then you will love this “what if.” In fact, taciturnly, enjoy the twists and turns and suspense; somewhat like reading a fictional novel, like the “Manchurian Candidate.”
This letter is one individual’s exercise of free thought, expression and perspective. And certainly not the only potential response to my wife’s query. Enjoy.
In the next several months, Congressional Democrats will invoke the 25th Amendment on Biden due to rapidly failing cognitive abilities; whether real or perceived.
Harris will become President.
The Arizona audit will show elements of fraud on part of the victors. Democrats will rally and say results of the audit are moot because votes cast were for Biden not Harris.
A constitutional train wreck. The weak kneed RINOs will fold as they always do because they lack the guts and fortitude to do what is right for all American voters. Makes one wonder about their culpability in the election and voter fraud narrative in 2020.
Thereafter, RINOs will be content with inconsequential adjustments to federal election laws and pat one-another on the back for going toe-to-toe with this slippery, slimy, stanky political Hedorah.
Bombs away.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island