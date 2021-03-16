There has been a lot of discussion on the upcoming SPLOST. I have spent considerable time asking questions, researching and listening to my constituents on the SPLOST.
My intention was to be open-minded and learn the issues and the plans. I have learned a great deal, and I am supporting this SPLOST. It includes drainage repair, sidewalks, bike paths, road improvements and more. The various things that make our lives easier and keep up with infrastructure.
It’s easy to see the world through a negative view. I am a ‘glass half-full’ person. I try to see the positives. SPLOST will benefit all of us and our futures.
The SPLOST is very important to St. Simons. Our future infrastructure relies on this planning and funding. SPLOST is also integral to Brunswick, the anchor to our Golden Isles.
Several organizations as well as community critics have published information on this subject. Be wary of those who continue to project personal emotions on a business decision.
These are the people who spend all their time seeking out problems in our system instead of spending energies in a positive way to help remedy.
My time is not well spent sitting at meetings listening to the same people berate and condemn commissioners and city staff about the same issue over and over. They command a microphone to hear themselves, and the entire room goes on the defensive.
Let’s get off the glass is half-empty and try to provide a healthy forum for conversation and problem solving.
Catherine Foley
St. Simons Island