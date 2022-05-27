Yesterday, I attended the funeral service for Charlie Crumbliss. As I was listening to the service, I was remembering past times going back to the 70s I had spent with Charlie. Most recently, with Charlie and his grandson at Glynn Academy’s baseball games.
It was good seeing old friends at the service, but in general it was a day of sadness. I remembered earlier this year the Glynn Academy cheerleaders were traveling to the state cheerleading competition, I went to GA and met with several fans outside the campus. The cheerleaders were outside waiting for the bus and we started to go on campus. We were met by Charlie, a school resource officer, at the gate. I told Charlie that we were here to send the cheerleaders off. Charlie then asked me if I had a campus pass. I said no. He told me we could not go onto the campus without a pass. We were annoyed but we all stayed outside the gate and waited. Charlie excused himself and walked over to the bus and spoke to the driver. When the bus started to leave the bus turned around and came out the gate at which we were standing and we got to cheer them on. We thanked Charlie for his kindness
Last night, I realized how important Charlie’s and his co-workers’ jobs were and are, protecting our kids, our nation’s future. Great memories, I will miss you Charlie
Hal Hart
Brunswick