I’ve been giving many thoughts to Cap Fendig’s idea of a toll on the Torras Causeway. First thought: “No.” But perhaps it wouldn’t be a bad idea.
Many holiday meals in the Jekyll Island Club were enjoyed by our family and friends, but no more. Cost of an average meal in the hotels and Jekyll Island can cost almost a hundred dollars each person, including gratuity.
The JIA has made Jekyll Island another Hilton Head, and it wasn’t meant to cater to the rich, but to be affordable to families.
By the excess charge of $8 for entrance to Jekyll Island, visitors and residents are more likely to come to St. Simons Island, where we still have a small-town atmosphere.
Roundabouts have helped traffic and one is badly needed at Sea Island Road and Frederica Road. Sometimes our fire trucks and ambulances are bottled up at this intersection and this may cost a life of someone we love.
We must think about all the workers coming from Brunswick and make the toll affordable and not raised constantly like Jekyll Island.
I can’t give you the answer to all the problems facing our beautiful island, but having a toll is not a bad idea, as long as the cost is low and stable.
Giving a million dollars to each commissioner to spend in their district is stupid, and sounds like it would be used as a bribe to be used on election day. All commissioners should make the choice of needed projects.
Gussie Gammon
St. Simons Island