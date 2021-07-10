During Tropical Storm Elsa our public works, police, fire, and volunteers worked through the night clearing debris and downed trees, likely while you were asleep.
In our neighborhood, a very large tree was blown down by the high winds. It was fairly late in the evening, and our public works employees and Glynn County Police were there to assist in the tree’s removal at a location that was exceptionally dangerous — it was at a bend in the road, and there was very poor visibility. Thank you also to Jamie Young, a neighbor who quickly sprang into action with his chainsaw. Thanks to all.
During storms like this it is obvious how fortunate this county is to have such a competent department of public works (DPW). As a tenured property owners association president, I have the opportunity to work with Public Works Director Dave Austin and the St. Simons Island Supervisor Robert Harrell on a regular basis. They are quality individuals. I also want to single out one of their employees, Gary Scott, who cheerfully and adeptly picks up all the debris and moves it to the dump site.
I cannot say enough about their competence, sense of duty and can-do attitude. They are always helpful and professional. Most residents likely have no idea about the scope and magnitude of the Glynn County DPW. Their role is enormous, and very fortunately, they are up to the task in every way. Thank you for all that you do.
James Fraser
St. Simons Island