My husband and I were turning onto the Jekyll causeway last week when we had a tire blow out.
As soon as I pulled off the road, a woman pulled up behind us. She got out of her car, identified herself as Renee and stated she worked at the Georgia State Patrol post and that Trooper Fair was en route to assist us. Trooper Fair arrived shortly thereafter and changed our tire quickly. He was concerned that the spare was a bit low and said he would follow us to ensure our safety until we could get to the station to inflate the tire adequately.
We will never forget the kindness shown to us by Renee and Trooper Fair. We are so fortunate to have individuals like these in our community. Thank you both and may God bless and keep you safe, you and your fellow officers.
Janie Alexander
Brunswick