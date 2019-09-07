There is a bill going before the U.S. Senate supposedly to stop robocalls. It is H.R. 3375, the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act.
As with most bills, now days, it has been watered down by special interests to such point that it is as worthless as teats on a poppa cow and will be impossible to enforce.
If you are as sick of these senior citizen torturing devises as I am, please encourage your readers to call their senators and tell them to send it back to Congress with orders to submit one that simply states, “No electronic or mechanical dialing devise can be used to call a private phone.” Back it up with a nice budget for FCC to track down violators, a four year statue of limitations and huge penalties.
I can’t believe that our legislative bodies have become so impotent and corrupt that they can’t solve this horrible nationwide problem, when the solution is as simple as this one.
Our district has a very good congressman in Rep. Buddy Carter, and I think he is doing his best to get something done while working in a swamp. In this case, his best is not going to be enough to do any good.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick