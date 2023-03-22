I simply want to remind your readers what a good place it is in which we live.
I’m a senior citizen who just returned from the West Coast. Early evening, tired and jet lagged I pulled in to the Island Winn Dixie parking lot only to find that I had a flat tire. Frustrated, I began to work. A bad back and busted shoulder didn’t make it easy. As I worked several good people came to my aid. Jessie Carter, a Glynn Academy senior, and his mother Michelle were first up. Next was Tom, a tourist from Vermont. Then Glynn Academy football Coach Rocky Hidalgo brought special tools and strength. For an hour they worked. I can only imagine what would have happened in the big city I had visited out west.