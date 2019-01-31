I just read a letter from a frequent contributor, and reckoned that his rantings were so outrageous that they did not merit a response. After some reflection, though, I concluded that his comments are so irresponsible, so un-American, and so uninformed, that they actually do require a reasoned retort.
Sorry, but those with a progressive/liberal bent are not communists and do not advocate revolution. You mention our “violence?” While it can happen, progressives are not usually the ones who blow up federal buildings or conduct mass shootings. Liberals protest but, in the end, we tend to respect our judicial, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies. And we would never call any arm of the press “the enemy of the people.”
By the way, perhaps you should have Googled “anarchy” before using the term. Most who are familiar with the word would think that the term applies more to right-wing militia people than to liberals.
You extol “freedom,” “democracy,” and the “constitution,” but you demean those of us who dare speak out against racism, hypocrisy and presidential incompetence. Then, to wrap up your rant, you suggest that those with whom you disagree leave the country. Has the term “freedom of speech,” a bulwark of our beloved constitution, eluded you? Do you not understand that our democracy allows, actually thrives on, the expression of disparate views?
I recognize that you have a right to your opinion. So do I.
Bob Thigpen
St. Simons Island