I was alarmed, but not surprised, to learn that our Board of Commissioners is considering putting the register rings of our merchants ahead of the health and well-being of our citizens.

I refer specifically to the possibility of a full blown “Frat Beach” on the Friday of Georgia/Florida weekend. If we “must” have this event, let me propose a safer solution. On that Friday, anyone wishing to enter the beach at the Coast Guard Station or Massengale Park, must show proof of age 21 or over, and a proof of COVID vaccination card. This will prevent underage drinking and a “superspreader” event; two worthy objectives.

And please, get vaccinated. It is the smart thing to do, the right thing to do, and the kind thing to do.

Dick Wiederhorn

St. Simons Island

