I am responding to the letter concerning the bottleneck that occurs when leaving the causeway in order to turn right onto Glynn Avenue. The author opts for a second right lane turn at the intersection.
I admit that there is a backup of cars trying to turn right and go north. I have witnessed some zipping through the gas station property and out onto U.S. 17 North.
It is possible to turn right onto the little noted Warde Street just before the pharmacy and then connect to U.S. 17 North a good distance north of the light. If there were an egress lane to exit the causeway onto Warde Street and an entrance lane to enter Route 17 north of the light, it might help alleviate some of the congestion.
James Kowalchuk
Brunswick