Having just read the article about the mother who was considering moving from Texas to a more “gender-affirming” state because her 3-year-old son had informed her (ironically on National Daughters Day) that he was a girl, it reminded me of a true story:
There is a six-inch metal blue horse in our curio cabinet. Why? Because, when my daughter was 3 years old, she informed us that she wanted to be a blue horse. For a year and a half, that was her most ardent desire. Then, clearly “Wise beyond her years” at about 4-and-a-half, she informed us that she knew there was no such thing as a blue horse. So, instead, she wanted to be a brown horse. She even went to a costume party as a brown horse.