It seems there was opposition to the recent SPLOST attempt. That should be no surprise whatsoever considering the way the County went about it. If we wanted an unplanned, last minute, slapped together SPLOST, we would have voted for this one. Kudos to Glynn voters.
To do it right, there needs to be a plan of what is to be done, when it is to be done, a way to know when it has been satisfactorily completed, and what will need to be improved upon the next round. Folks involved in project planning and implementation will understand these concepts and why they exist. The following might make a reasonable starting point for the next SPLOST attempt. Each step includes a built-in continuous improvement component.
Step 1: Develop and approve a “strawman” overall planning document.
Step 2: Assign and confirm responsibility for each component.
Step 3: Get input from all stakeholders. Begin draft cost and schedule for each component.
Step 4: Adjust plan as required and continue cost and schedule estimates.
Step 5: Develop these cost and schedule estimates and review with stakeholders.
Step 6: Adjust cost and schedule estimates as required by reviews.
Step 7: Get final approval by stakeholders on each component and adjust as required.
Step 8: Draft statement of plan for referendum by county/city voters.
Step 9: Hold town hall, present plan and get feedback. Adjust referendum statement as required.
Step 10: Conduct county/city vote on plan.
Step 11: Implement plan if approved.
LTC Steven Bullock, AUS Ret.
Oak Grove Island