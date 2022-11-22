The exit polls after the recent midterm elections revealed that millions of Americans felt that the United States is headed in the wrong direction. Yet, when President Biden was asked at his first press conference, “what changes would you consider making?” His response was that he wasn’t going to change anything! Thus, Georgians get a second chance to make a change. We must step up, turn out and vote for Herschel Walker. This run-off is a second chance to balance the Senate. Anything else would be total disaster, Democratic control 51-49. Democratic senators Manchin and Sinemia have at times reached across the aisle for the betterment of America. All is not lost with a balanced Senate. Fellow Georgians, separate the personalities from the issues and go to your polls and vote for what is best for America: a balanced Senate.
Gene Ginn