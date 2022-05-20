As the election season heats up, I hear increased discussion about a 2022 SPLOST.
As a former chairman of the 2016 SPLOST Citizens’ Oversight Committee, I am in favor of a SPLOST — it can provide funding for needed critical and essential recreational, infrastructure and climate resilience projects. But these projects must be essential to the needs of the community, and they must be well managed. I ask Glynn County commissioners, Brunswick City commissioners, the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, Forward Brunswick and the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau and others working on preparing the 2022 SPLOST, as well as all the current candidates for local public office, to make sure the 2022 SPLOST ballot initiative includes the following items:
• Each proposed SPLOST project must be justified in writing as part of the ballot initiative. We need to know why a project is needed and why it should be financed by SPLOST funds. Simply saying “this project is necessary” is not enough.
• Each proposed SPLOST project must have a planned start and completion date. We need to know when each of these needed projects will come online.
• A professional, outside management team must handle the timeline and management of all of the SPLOST projects. Given the number of vacancies in the county and city governments, outside help is essential to get SPLOST projects completed in a timely and transparent manner.
Philip L. Graitcer
St. Simons Island